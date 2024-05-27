Georgianne Dickey honoured with ACC award

The Automotive Communications Council (ACC) has awarded Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing at NTN Bearing Corporation and former ACC President, the distinguished ACC IMPACT Award.

This accolade recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in the automotive communications sector.

The ACC IMPACT Award stands for Innovation, Mentorship, Professionalism, Achievement, Commitment and Tenacity. It honours those who have excelled in their careers and significantly contributed to the advancement of the automotive communications industry. The announcement highlighted Dickey’s work and commitment to excellence.

With over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry, Dickey has spearheaded numerous successful marketing campaigns and initiatives at NTN Bearing Corporation. As a mentor, she has inspired and guided countless professionals, fostering a culture of growth and development within her team and the broader industry, according to the announcement.

Dickey has been an ACC member since 2009, contributing to the council’s mission and growth. Her leadership roles within the council include:

President (2019-2020)

Vice President (2018-2019)

Board Member (2016-2017)

Chair of the Membership Track (2015-2016)

Treasurer (2014)

Secretary (2013)

Board Member (2011-2012)

