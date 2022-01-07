Ford ups electric F-150 production

Citing huge demand, Ford announced it was going to nearly double the annual production of its highly anticipated electric pickup truck.

The company noted a large number of advanced reservations for its electrified F-150 Lightning. The company has been marketing the truck for some time now.

It was the first-announced electrified version of a pick-up truck that was originally an internal combustion engine. GM unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV this week at the Consumer Electronics Show. It is expected to be the top competitor to Ford’s Lightning.

Ford said that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its EV factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year. That’s up from the originally planned 80,000.

Nearly 200,000 people have put down $100 refundable deposits on the trucks, the company reported. Ford is now sending out emails asking customers to convert their reservations to actual orders by picking a dealer and agreeing on a price.

According to a report from The Associated Press, workers are now making pre-production versions of the trucks that will be used for testing. The Lightning is expected to be available to customers this spring. The truck has a starting price of just under US$40,000.

The gas-powered F-150 is consistently at the top of the list of most vehicles purchased. In the U.S., it has been No. 1 for 40 straight years. The F Series is the best-selling truck in Canada for the 55 straight years.

News of upping production on the Lightning came shortly after Ford announced that it would triple production of the electric Mustang Mach-E. It plans to have the ability to make more than 200,000 per year by 2023. It is being built in Mexico.