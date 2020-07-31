First Brands Group acquires Raybestos and LuberFiner brands

First Brands Group, the global automotive parts manufacturer formerly known as Trico Group, has acquired Brake Parts Inc., which manufactures and markets brake products including the full line of Raybestos brake parts.

It has also acquired Champion Laboratories Inc., a full-line filtration manufacturer with LuberFiner as a leading brand.

The new brands join First Brands Group’s existing brands Fram filtration products, Trico wiper blades, Carter fuel and water pumps, Anco wiper blades, StrongArm lift supports, and Autolite spark plugs.

“We are excited to add Raybestos and Luberfiner comprehensive product lines to our market-leading portfolio of aftermarket brands,” said Guy Andrysick, chief marketing officer at First Brands Group. “Both Raybestos and LuberFiner are important and natural complements to our current vehicle maintenance and vehicle repair product solutions. We have strengthened our supplier position to support all customers with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of replacement products in the North American automotive aftermarket.”

The acquisitions are effective immediately.

First Brands Group, LLC (formerly the Trico Group) is a global automotive parts manufacturer that serves the worldwide automotive aftermarket industry with best-in-class technology and engineering capabilities.