FCA appoints new chief communications officer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) has named Simon Sproule as its chief communications officer. In addition, Sproule was named head of North America communications. The appointment is effective February 3, 2020.

Sproule joins FCA from Aston Martin Lagonda where he served as vice president and chief marketing officer. In that role, he was responsible for leading an integrated marketing and corporate communications function that also included the company’s corporate affairs and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Prior to Aston Martin, Sproule held positions of increasing global responsibility in communications at Tesla, Nissan Motor Company, and Ford Motor Company.

“Simon brings a wealth of automotive experience including a deep understanding of both mass market and luxury brands,” said Mike Manley, chief executive officer, FCA. “He is joining FCA at an unprecedented time as we embark on an electrified, connected and autonomous future for our brands and, at the same time, create a new entity as we work toward a merger with PSA.”

Sproule replaces Niel Golightly, who left the company in December.

