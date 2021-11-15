Familiar faces back to lead Automotive Lift Institute

Jeff Kritzer is back for his third one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute.

The move was confirmed during the organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected to a new three-year term on the board of directors. He joins returning board members Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, Georgia), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), past chairman Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri), and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman on the board for 2022.

The Institute’s board of directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the Automotive Lift Institute Associate Class.