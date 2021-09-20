Enhancing ADAS calibrations

Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions have teamed up to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations

Mitchell’s MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions’ onsite evaluation, training, implementation and support services can help collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers, the companies announced recently.

Recalibration of radar, ultrasonic, LIDAR and camera sensors have become essential to proper, safe vehicle repair. Instead of farming the work out, repair facilities can invest in the equipment and operational support required to perform calibrations on site, the announcement said.

This can assist shops in managing existing repairs efficiently. They can also access new revenue opportunities as a retail calibration center for other collision repairers, mechanical repair shops and glass installers.

“With the significant increase in ADAS, calibrations are required on a growing number of repaired vehicles, with many necessitating multiple calibrations,” said Greg Peeters, CEO and founder of Car ADAS Solutions. “Together with Mitchell, we help shops build an ADAS calibration business, thereby creating an entirely new profit center—one designed to service their repaired vehicles, as well as their surrounding market.”

One of the fastest-growing and most complex elements of collision repair today is ADAS calibrations, noted Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell.

“Car ADAS Solutions, along with Mitchell’s latest generation of diagnostic equipment and software, offer an end-to-end solution for repairers seeking comprehensive assistance with setting up and successfully operating their own calibration centers.”