EnerSys wins 2019 “Best in Sales” award

EnerSys is the recipient of the 2019 Allegiant Power “Best in Sales” award.

Triumphing over 32 competing companies from across the country, EnerSys generated the most revenue during the three-day Allegiant Power Show in Washington, D.C.

Since 2015, Allegiant Power has presented the “Best in Sales” award as a way of recognizing and thanking vendors for their commitment to the show and attendees. Other award categories of recognition included during the annual show each year include “Best Booth”, “Best Sales Presentation,” “Vendor of the Year” and for the first time ever, Allegiant Power introduced the “Best in Shipping” award.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! With more than 30 of the industry’s most elite organizations competing in the awards program, it is a tremendous honor to be recognized for generating the highest sales during the show,” said Joseph Kenny, vice president of Transportation & Specialty Sales at EnerSys. “We believe this award is an affirmation of the need for Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries in the marketplace. EnerSys is fulfilling that demand with the manufacturing of ODYSSEY batteries and I want to personally thank our Transportation and Specialty team for their commitment and efforts that directly led to us winning this award.”

ODYSSEY batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). They are vibration and shock resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.

