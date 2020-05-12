DRiV wins Auto Value Receiver’s Choice Award

DRiV and its Monroe Shocks and Struts line has won the 2020 Auto Value Receiver’s Choice Award, presented at the Auto Care Association’s recent Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) conference.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance named DRiV its 2020 winner for the company’s contributions in a variety of categories including images, marketing descriptions, product details and attributes, and timely delivery of quality data.

“Our trading partners rely on us to provide accurate, timely product information to help them deliver outstanding service at the point of sale,” said Jason Riegel, director, Americas product content, DRiV. “We are very proud and honored to accept this award from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, as it underscores the benefit of building lasting customer partnerships and the added value that comes with world-class product data and related content.”

The Receiver’s Choice Award honours organizations who specialize in accuracy and completeness of content management. Each year, Auto Value recognizes a recipient for providing high-quality content, including Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standards (ACES), Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES), digital assets, and other customer specific formats.

www.monroe.com

www.driv.com