Dorman appoints first-ever VP of development & diversity

Dorman has appointed Christine Mobley as the company’s first vice-president of development and diversity.

In addition to her existing talent management responsibilities, Mobley will lead the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy.

“As Dorman continues to grow, it is an imperative that we foster a diverse and inclusive environment for all our contributors,” said Kevin Olsen, CEO, Dorman. “I am looking forward to the new programs and initiatives that will make Dorman even stronger.”

Mobley is as a seasoned leader in the DEI space and brings more than 20 years of experience leading successful HR and DEI programs at both emerging, high-growth organizations and established Fortune 500 companies.