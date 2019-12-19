Don Bigler named Chairman Emeritus of BBB Industries

Don Bigler will serve as advisor to BBB Industries CEO Duncan Gilles. He was named Chairman Emeritus, recognizing his three decades of service to BBB.

As one of BBB’s three founders, under Bigler’s leadership, the company grew from a small, regional remanufacturer of rotating electrical parts to an industry-leading remanufacturer of rotating electrical parts, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers.

“It has been an honor to participate in BBB’s growth over these past years,” Bigler said. “I am thankful to our over 11,000 employees who work hard every day to deliver value and service to our customers. Because of our extraordinary people, I have great confidence in BBB’s future.”

“I have long considered it a privilege to work alongside Don. His values, commitment and vision helped lay BBB’s foundation and positioned the company well for success,” said BBB’s CEO, Duncan Gillis. “As we move forward, I am grateful to retain Don as an advisor as he moves into this next life stage.”

BBB Industries remanufactures starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products, and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

