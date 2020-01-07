Detour Auto launches all new headlight restoration kits

Detour Auto has launched LensBoost, an all-new and improved headlight restoration wipes featuring a new applicator and formulation in retail-ready packaging.

LensBoost Headlight Restoration Wipes are billed as the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to restore oxidized headlights. Simply wipe both lenses with the ready-to-use applicator pad and let dry. No taping, sanding, buffing or any other tools required. LensBoost takes only a few minutes to apply and under 15 minutes to cure thanks to its Quick-Dry technology. LensBoost brings clarity and shine back to the lenses while forming a strong UV/weather protective coating that lasts up to two years. Each wipe restores two lenses (one car) and is non-toxic, odourless and silicone-free.

Available SKUs:

Shop Pack (10ct): The Shop Pack is great for service centers, body shops, fleet management and businesses alike.

Counter Display (20ct): The counter display is an excellent addition to any retail environment and is a high impulse item.

www.detourauto.com