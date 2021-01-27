Denso names Joseph Wright as its new director of Americas operations

Denso Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of global automotive supplier Denso Corp., has named Joseph Wright as its new director of Americas Operations. Wright is responsible for overseeing all Denso shipping and receiving operations across North America, including Denso’s warehouse and distribution centers in California and Indiana.

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in warehousing, transportation, global logistics, procurement and production to the position. His other areas of expertise include budget management, vendor negotiations, quality control, regulatory compliance, customer service, and employee engagement as well as e-commerce and retail sales.

“We’re excited to have Joseph join our team and propel us to a higher level of operational excellence,” said Kazu Yanagawa, vice president of Denso’s Supply Chain Management Group. “In addition to our superior products, the Denso brand stands for unbeatable customer service. Joseph’s acumen and experience will help us continue to build on all these strengths.”

Wright’s extensive professional experience is rooted in the auto industry where he managed transportation and logistics operations for leading automakers – Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Toyota and General Motors – and their subsidiaries for more than 17 years. Over time, with his responsibilities increasing from regional to national oversight, he directed shipping and receiving operations, contract negotiations, vendor proposals, budgets and workers.

Wright has also worked in the medical technology industry as the global logistics manager of Endologix Inc. Prior to joining Denso, he served as director of logistics and transportation for Brandable Inc., a brand management and product development company, where he managed transportation, customs, inventory, budgets, retail orders and third-party logistics operations.

Wright graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He has also done graduate work toward earning an MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia Southern University.