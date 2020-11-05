Delphi Technologies Aftermarket announces major line expansions

Delphi Technologies Aftermarket, now a brand of BorgWarner Inc., has announced major product line expansions and new aftermarket innovations in fuel handling and power electronics.
Timed with the annual AAPEX event, company executives said that fully one third of its new product launches in 2020 were first-to-market SKUs. The company focused on new product features in 2020 and plans to add 300 SKUs in 2021.
They also announced the launch of a new fuel pump design in 2020 that offers best-in-class longevity. According to Delphi Technologies, its premium carbon commutator can outlast conventional designs by nearly three times, and improved internal pump components can maintain maximum pressure while reducing flow loss by up to 100 percent in severe contamination cases.
A fully sealed armature eliminates corrosion concerns in harsh environments, and the premium button-style level sender contacts are designed for an even longer service life. The pump features an electric blue cover so customers can instantly recognize it as a Delphi Technologies product.
As for the company’s new chassis program, Delphi Technologies more than doubled its product offering in 2019, reaching just under 8,000 part numbers. Sales coverage is now 97 percent, including late model applications through 2019. The expansion continues apace with 1,500 new SKUs added in the last 12 months. The company will add another 1,500 SKUs in 2021 for a robust full line portfolio including control arms, tie rods, inner and outer tie rod ends, sway bar links, ball joints, bushings, drag links, idler arms, pitman arms, trailing arms, among other parts.
Delphi Technologies is planning to expand GDi pump coverage for more than 2.5 million vehicles next year. This year it simplified diagnostics and replacement for GDi injectors with the testing capabilities of the new Hartridge Excalibur GDi Master.
Delphi Technologies expanded its engine management line by nearly 400 part numbers in 2019, maintaining full line coverage for ignition coils and MAF sensors and now offering nearly 1,400 other engine sensor SKUs covering up to 80 percent of sales on select product types. The company said customers can expect an even broader offering in 2021, with up to 95 percent coverage on select engine sensors.
Delphi Technologies is bringing its 25 years of OE expertise in power electronics to the North American aftermarket in 2021. This launch, among the first in the world for the aftermarket, puts customers at the cutting edge of a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicle applications. The launch includes electric vehicle (EV) charging cord sets and a traction power inverter module (TPIM) for the Chevrolet Volt, model years 2016-2018. The TPIM contains multiple inverters to improve efficiency, range, low-end torque, and high-speed power. The portfolio will expand later in the year with even more components delivering exact OE performance. Delphi Technologies is also committed to supporting the training that technicians across the industry will need to undertake in order to work on this new generation of vehicle. The company already provides expert-led courses on hybrid electric vehicle and emerging technologies, and will expand the program to meet future service needs.
Delphi Technologies has made major catalogue enhancements for chassis and fuel handling products. To help customers install the right part the first time, Delphi Technologies is adding 360 degree part images to the majority of its chassis products and offers how-to videos and training. The company has also improved data for accurate part number selection for complex applications and OE variants in fuel handling, and provides SKU-level work instruction and technical service bulletins. It continued its education campaign on the importance of fuel tank cleaning, endorsed by the Car Care Council and Motorist Assurance Program (MAP).
