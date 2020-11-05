Delphi Technologies Aftermarket announces major line expansions

Power electronics

Delphi Technologies is bringing its 25 years of OE expertise in power electronics to the North American aftermarket in 2021. This launch, among the first in the world for the aftermarket, puts customers at the cutting edge of a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicle applications. The launch includes electric vehicle (EV) charging cord sets and a traction power inverter module (TPIM) for the Chevrolet Volt, model years 2016-2018. The TPIM contains multiple inverters to improve efficiency, range, low-end torque, and high-speed power. The portfolio will expand later in the year with even more components delivering exact OE performance. Delphi Technologies is also committed to supporting the training that technicians across the industry will need to undertake in order to work on this new generation of vehicle. The company already provides expert-led courses on hybrid electric vehicle and emerging technologies, and will expand the program to meet future service needs.

Cataloguing and training

Delphi Technologies has made major catalogue enhancements for chassis and fuel handling products. To help customers install the right part the first time, Delphi Technologies is adding 360 degree part images to the majority of its chassis products and offers how-to videos and training. The company has also improved data for accurate part number selection for complex applications and OE variants in fuel handling, and provides SKU-level work instruction and technical service bulletins. It continued its education campaign on the importance of fuel tank cleaning, endorsed by the Car Care Council and Motorist Assurance Program (MAP).

