Dayco earns awards at AAIW

Dayco won a pair of industry awards during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) held in Las Vegas last month.

The company won the Best Electronic Media award for its new catalogue app at the 2019 Import Vehicle Community Product and Marketing Awards.

The Import Vehicle Community is a community of the Auto Care Association that is focused on serving the needs of all businesses engaged in import nameplate products and services. The Import Product and Marketing Awards consist of 10 categories and recognize innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket.

At the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exposition (AAPEX) Dayco earned the Best Large Peninsula prize for its innovative and informative stand, at the annual Best Booth Awards.

“These two awards acknowledge Dayco’s ongoing commitment and contribution to the global automotive aftermarket,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of aftermarket North America. “We are therefore delighted, that both the resourceful app and our inspiring stand, have been recognized and appreciated during the important annual event.”

