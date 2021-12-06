David Shepherd joins Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions recently added David Shepherd to its global team as a non-executive director.

Shepherd will work closely with Advantage’s global executive leadership team to help guide its long-term strategic business plan as part of the OEM parts supply chain, the company announced on Dec. 1.

“For over 30-years, Dave has been regarded as one of Europe’s most brilliant automotive minds, and it’s an honour to have his expertise on the team. His career insights will become extraordinarily valuable to the team as we continue to optimize the OEM parts supply chain,” said Bob Kirstiuk, Advantage Parts Solutions’ Co-founder and CEO. “Dave’s unique background and industry leadership will allow the Advantage team to continue our pursuit of delivering unparalleled and distinguishable value to the market. In addition, as Dave comes onboard, Advantage will look to create a new industry standard of integrating the first-notice-of-loss (FNOL) and vehicle dispatching process with the OEM parts supply chain.”

Shepherd most recently spent 13 years as regional managing director of Solera’s international region. He was responsible for accelerating the company’s reorganization outside North America. Before that, he was an executive consultant for various collision repair brands, Thatcham Research and the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI).