Dana launches real-time order management

Dana Inc. has developed a dynamic order management and information exchange for its aftermarket customers at DanaAftermarket.com.

Available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, the e-commerce platform and global e-catalogue provides Dana customers with real-time ordering, processing, and product attribute data.

“The DanaAftermarket.com e-commerce platform sets the standard for order management, providing customers with up-to-the-minute data related to inventory, processing, and shipping,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions for Dana. “With access to Dana’s global network, customers can easily place orders and monitor them in real time, dramatically decreasing the time spent tracking and receiving orders.”

Visitors to DanaAftermarket.com can check inventory status, attain technical information, view product videos, and see three-dimensional views of Dana products, all without logging in. Those with login access can place orders, receive real-time confirmations, and track their orders through the processing phase. Since DanaAftermarket.com is fully integrated with delivery services, customers can also track the shipping of their orders in real time through arrival.

“DanaAftermarket.com is a game changer when it comes to ordering and receiving parts,” said Griffin. “If you haven’t used DanaAftermarket.com, let us show you how Dana can help you compete at the speed of the internet.”

www.DanaAftermarket.com