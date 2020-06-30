Dana, Hella among suppliers recognized by General Motors

Dana Inc. and Hella were both named 2019 suppliers of the year by General Motors.

The 28th annual awards, during which General Motors recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries, were presented at a virtual ceremony on June 24.

Dana was recognized for both its driveline technologies and powertrain cooling solutions. It is the third consecutive year Dana has received the award.

Hella Inc. was recognized for its contributions in the area of lighting and electronics.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

Suppliers were reward for consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or introduced innovations to the company in the past calendar year.

The award ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“To achieve Supplier of the Year recognition in both of the product segments that Dana supplies to General Motors is an incredible honor,” said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. “This recognition serves as further confirmation of Dana’s commitment to differentiation through operational excellence and exceptional product technology, creating significant value for our customers.”

Steve Lietaert, President of the HELLA Corporate Center USA, said it was a great honour to be named once again a 2019 Supplier of the Year.

“Working together for over 30 years, this award highlights the team’s achievements in delivering results-oriented solutions. In these changing times, partnerships between original equipment manufacturers and suppliers will need to be stronger than ever. We look forward to being a key part of General Motors vision for the future of mobility.”