Dana appoints new senior vice president of global operations

Dana Incorporated has appointed Chris Clark as its new senior vice president of global operations, effective today.

In this role, Clark is responsible for leading global manufacturing operations across Dana’s more than 150 major facilities with an emphasis on safety, customer satisfaction, and overall operational efficiency. He will continue to build upon Dana’s 116-year history of manufacturing excellence, lean manufacturing system deployment and accountability, new product launch execution, and cross-company operational synergies among Dana’s drivetrain, sealing, thermal, industrial, and electrodynamic component and system operations.

“Chris Clark brings strong international experience in managing complex manufacturing operations for Tier I mobility suppliers,” said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO, Dana Incorporated. “He will play an important role in furthering our commitment to safety and quality, as we continue to leverage our capabilities across the organization to deliver on our commitments to customers and shareholders.”

Clark joins Dana from Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, where he most recently served as vice president of operations, including leading manufacturing operations and quality. Previous to that position, he served as vice president of operations for Faurecia and also held key operational leadership roles with Lear Corporation.