Dan Griffin to lead global aftermarket for Dana Inc.

Dana Incorporated has announced an expanded leadership role for Dan Griffin.

As senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions, Griffin will lead Dana’s global aftermarket business units and will be responsible for operations, sales and marketing, product planning, e-commerce, data analytics, and the development of growth strategies that deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Key areas of focus will include vehicle electrification and Dana’s real-time ecommerce platform, DanaAftermarket.com.

Griffin has more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development, program management, and operations. He joined Dana in 2016 as vice president and general manager of Dongfeng Dana Axle Corporation, a strategic joint venture between Dana and Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd., and was subsequently named director of global aftermarket. Prior to his new role, he served as senior director of strategy, product planning, and program management for commercial vehicle drive and motion systems and the aftermarket.

Before joining Dana, Griffin served in a commercial vehicle and program management leadership role for International Automotive Components (IAC) in China and as a seating engineer at Lear Corporation where he helped to successfully launch a new Chrysler seat system. He earned both a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Dana manages a number of well-recognized aftermarket brands, including Spicer, Victor Reinz, Albarus, Brevini, Glaser, GWB, Spicer Select, Thompson, and Transejes.

