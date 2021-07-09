Cox Automotive raises more than $12,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada

Cox Automotive Canada’s team members attempted to “Climb Every Mountain” by walking a combined total of over two million steps and raising more than $12,000 in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.

For the first time, Cox Automotive Canada joined its International colleagues in a campaign called Climb Every Mountain to raise money in their respective countries for their regional Make-A-Wish Foundations.

More than 100 team members took to walking as individuals, families or small groups while practicing social distancing and following government guidelines in their own respective communities where permitted.

“I’m so proud of our Cox Automotive Canada team members for stepping up and raising funds for such an incredible cause so Make-A-Wish Canada can continue granting wishes to children who really need a little happiness,” said Maria Soklis, President, Cox Automotive Canada & Brazil. “Corporate social responsibility is an important value that we are committed to, caring for people in need within our communities and driving positive change.”

“We’re so excited to see Cox Automotive Canada employees come together and raise funds for Make-A-Wish Canada,” says Alyson Geary, Director National Corporate Alliances, Make-A-Wish® Canada. “This has been a challenging time and we are thrilled that employee groups across Canada are looking for ways to unite and make a difference. The Climb Every Mountain event was a perfect way to come together, raise critical funds and provide hope for so many wish children across Canada. We are grateful for their support and on behalf of the wish families we serve, thank you!”