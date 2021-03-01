Cox Automotive announces four new appointments

Cox Automotive Canada has welcomed four industry leaders to its senior leadership team, reporting into Maria Soklis, president, Cox Automotive Canada & Cox Automotive Brazil.

“These leaders will further strengthen and diversify our leadership capability through their vast knowledge and experience and will play a strong role in supporting our organization as we transform the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars,” said Maria Soklis.

A results-driven leader with extensive customer experience and business development background in the automotive industry, Laurent Villanueva has joined the team as Chief Customer Officer for Cox Automotive Canada. Laurent most recently held the position of executive vice-president, client services at Dealer-FX and is fully bilingual.

Paula Rietta joins the team as group general counsel & risk, Cox Automotive Canada & Cox Automotive Brazil. Paula has vast global automotive and financial industry experience and most recently held the position of vice-president, legal at Ford Credit Canada Company.

A leader with diversified experience in the automotive financial industry, Ray Ramotar joins the organization as the managing director, dealer lender solutions (NextGear Capital), Cox Automotive Canada. Raymond most recently held the position of director, operations at BMO Automotive Finance.

Brian Murphy, a senior automotive industry professional with proven management and team leadership experience in marketing, market research, advertising, and communications, joins the team as managing director, KBB & Data Solutions, Cox Automotive Canada & Cox Automotive Brazil. Brian previously held the position of vice-president of research and analytics at Canadian Black Book.

“With these additions to an already strong group of leaders and nearly 1,000 incredible team members across the country, I’m further convinced of Cox Automotive Canada’s ability to guide and support our clients and our industry through a period of significant change and transformation,” added Soklis.