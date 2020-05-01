Continental strengthens North American automotive import channel

On the heels of its recent acquisition of CRP Industries’ Continental-related belt and kit program, Continental’s North American automotive aftermarket business has now the capability to provide a full complement of belt, kit and hose products and services to all its aftermarket channels.

“We already have a strong position in the retail channel and a strong all-makes program for the traditional channel,” said Stefan Feder, Continental’s head of import channel, sales and marketing.“With the transition of our new import business in full swing, we are confident we are well-positioned to grow in all three North American aftermarket channels.”

He said an integral strategy of Continental’s growth includes enhanced service to the customer.

“With established and fine-tuned structures to fulfill this strategy on the retail and all-makes channels, we now strengthen our North American team for the import channel with additional experience,” said Feder.

Mark Pascuzzo, a veteran of 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, has joined Continental’s North American Import Channel team as that key account manager.

Pascuzzo previously was a commercial sales manager for a major worldwide aftermarket company with responsibility for North America. In addition, he was a district manager for a major auto parts company in the automotive aftermarket, focusing on import channels.

“We are very excited to have Mark on our team. He is a valuable asset,” said Feder. “Mark’s experience and success in the Import Channel will accelerate the further integration of our recently acquired Continental branded belt and kit business.” Pascuzzo’s appointment is effective immediately.

