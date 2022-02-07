Continental names new product manager

Peter Dobrowolski is now product manager for diagnostics and services in North America at Continental.

He will be responsible for managing the portfolio of diagnostics products, including the Autodiagnos Pro Automotive Diagnostic System, Autodiagnos TPMS Tools, and the Autodiagnos Drive Connected Vehicle Data Solution.

Dobrowolski has served in a number of capacities at Continental over his 10 years with the company. He was a senior product manager for the Tachographs, Telematics and Services group.

“We are thrilled to add Peter to our diagnostics and services team,” said Christopher Bahlman, head of diagnostics and services for Continental. “He has great expertise in product development and understands the unique challenges of launching products in emerging markets. His experience and know-how will help us to identify potential market opportunities and expand Continental’s diagnostics business.”