Claim Genius’ AI now accessible via Mitchell’s intelligent open platform

Mitchell has just announced that Claim Genius’ artificial intelligence (AI) can now be accessed through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP).

This allows U.S. and Canadian carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius computer vision algorithms—automatically producing partial or complete estimates from photos and videos of damaged vehicles.

Introduced in 2019, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the industry’s first claims automation solution with a flexible, end-to-end framework that integrates with market-leading AI providers through the MIOP. It combines AI with Mitchell’s 75 years of experience, cloud-based technology, intellectual property and data to help improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy.

“As a leader in AI-based auto claims technologies, we are committed to streamlining the appraisal process and to helping reduce claim processing time, increase carrier profitability and revolutionize the claims experience for insurance customers worldwide,” said Raj Pofale, CEO and founder of Claim Genius. “Through our collaboration with Mitchell, Claim Genius will continue to deliver on this commitment while providing the industry with an innovative, scalable and cost-effective solution for claims automation.”

Using Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius AI, photos of damaged vehicles are captured and processed in real time. Mitchell then translates the AI recommendations into information that is specific to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), pre-populating part and operation line items on the estimate. By the time the appraiser accesses it, the estimate is already partially or completely written. It can then be reviewed and easily edited.

“Mitchell’s open, cloud-based platform gives insurers the ability to create an automated claims experience that meets their needs,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. “By teaming up with Claim Genius, customers will enjoy more AI options. This further demonstrates our pledge to ongoing innovation through standardization of the latest AI solutions under the MIOP, a single, easy-to-integrate platform. Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, together with Claim Genius’ AI, will help enable carriers, automakers and multi-shop organizations (MSOs) to increase customer satisfaction, decrease expenses and lower cycle times.”

Claim Genius is the second AI solutions provider to integrate with the MIOP. In January, Mitchell announced its collaboration with Tractable and the two companies shared details of their first joint customer.