Carter receives patents on two new fuel pump designs

Carter has received patents for two new fuel pump design patents.

The new module-design fuel pump involves an engineered system of interdependent features including: silver alloy contacts, abrasion sleeves, over-molded armatures, carbon commutator, rubber feet, guide rod springs, metal clamps, integrated calibrated sender assemblies, and what Carter calls internal/external “CleanScreen” technology.

A new hanger-design fuel pump is also a cohesive system of features: metal clamps, silver alloy contacts, over-molded armatures, carbon commutator, assembled float arm, and the CleanScreen technology.

“These features, are deliberately designed as a complete system focused on providing longer service life, better performance and confident installation,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director, product management for engineered pumps at TRICO Group. “Carter is the only manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket to offer these two patented fuel pump innovations.”

These new patents are the direct result of decades perfecting a comprehensive and venerable design, engineering, testing and manufacturing process that is unique to Carter Engineered Fuel Pumps for the automotive aftermarket. “Fuel pumps need to perform flawlessly in corrosive and often unclean fuel tank environments”, said Gernheuser. “High-quality materials, robust design and our development process ensures superior pump performance.”

Trico Group is a global automotive parts manufacturer with brands that include Trico wiper blades, Autolite spark plugs, Carter fuel and water pumps, Fram filtration products, Anco wiper blades, and StrongArm lift supports.

