Brake Parts presents Leadership Awards

Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) honoured five team members with the BPI Leadership Award during the company’s recent global leadership summit in Arizona.

Recipients were recognized for their performance excellence, dedication and commitment to the success of both BPI and its customers.

Awards went to:

David Ferretti, vice president, sales – NAPA

Kristin Grons, marketing manager – Raybestos

Mark Massoth, director of pricing

Michael Caruso, vice president, finance and global controller

Yu Jun, vice general manager – quality control and engineering, Haimeng, China

“I am so proud of our BPI Leadership Award recipients and congratulate them on a job well done,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of BPI. “David, Kristin, Mark, Michael, and Yu demonstrate exceptional qualities within their various roles and go above and beyond to show what it means to be a company leader. I sincerely thank them for all of their hard work and dedication to the betterment of BPI.”

The BPI Leadership Awards are presented annually and nominations are made by members of the BPI Global Leadership Team. Employees nominated for the award must exhibit several of the following leadership qualities: strong financial and operational acumen, customer focused, results driven, inspirational leadership, ability to build and manage collaborative relationships, entrepreneurship, strong personal development, courageous leader, management maestro, culture champion, loyalty advocate, team player, communications master and personal integrity.

www.brakepartsinc.com