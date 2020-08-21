BBB Industries names new senior VP for traditional sales

Remanufacturer BBB Industries, LLC has promoted Kim Nolan to senior vice president – traditional sales. In this role, she will be responsible for managing customer relationships, strategic sales growth, and product line expansion for all BBB’s US-based traditional accounts.

“We are proud to recognize Kim’s strong track record of success with this well-earned promotion,” said Chris Garner, BBB’s executive vice president of independent aftermarket sales. “Kim’s industry knowledge and leadership skills will ensure that BBB’s traditional sales force and its customers will continue to receive the highest level of support.”

“We are confident Kim’s experience will drive and support our continued growth and our customer’s overall success,” said BBB’s CEO, Duncan Gillis. “Kim is an incredible asset to our team, and we look forward to the contributions she will make in her new position.”

BBB Industries, LLC remanufactures starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

www.bbbind.com