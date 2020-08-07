BBB Industries announces scholarship winner

A supply chain management study at Auburn University has a won $1000 scholarship from the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship.

Mary Grace Boatright is a junior at the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business at Auburn University.

The Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship, sponsored by BBB Industries, was established to encourage future industry leaders to become more engaged with remanufacturing.

“I am honored to be selected as the recipient of the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship. I am grateful to BBB Industries and the Remanufacturing Industries Council for their generosity,” Boatright said. “I will complete my undergraduate education in May of 2022, and thanks to the RIC and BBB, I am one step closer to my goal.”

This marks the third year that the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarships were issued. The scholarship was presented to Don Bigler, chairman of the board and founder of BBB Industries, in recognition of his efforts to advocate for the remanufacturing industry.