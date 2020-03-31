BBB Industries and Hahn Automotive win Channel Excellence Award

A recent collaboration between BBB Industries and Hahn Automotive has won the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association’s second annual Channel Excellence Award.

The companies worked together to create enhanced inventory modeling and optimization tools to facilitate the availability of the right parts at the right time. The results impressed industry judges and earned top marks to win the annual prize, presented by Epicor.

Kim Nolan, BBB Industries’ vice president, regional sales, and Josh Futerman, Hahn Automotive’s vice president, administrative services accepted the award in a virtual ceremony at the 2020 AASA Vision Conference.

“I am excited to accept this award on behalf of BBB Industries and our 30-year customer Hahn Automotive,” Nolan said. “A special thank you to our category managers Josh McCabe and Patrick Pennington, who worked alongside John Donovan, the store inventory specialist, at Hahn Automotive. Our collaboration delivered real results!”

Futerman thanked Himanshu Palsule and Stephen Gannon from Epicor, as well as Chris Gardner and Paul McCarthy from AASA.

The AASA Channel Excellence Award was established to both recognize innovation and to encourage collaboration between suppliers and valued channel partners to drive aftermarket growth.

The winning project was one of three joint initiatives by automotive aftermarket companies selected as award finalists. The other finalists were: DRiV / Auto-Wares and NGK / XL Parts.

“We created this award to recognize innovation and to encourage collaboration between suppliers and our valued channel partners in order to drive growth together,” said Paul McCarthy, AASA President & COO. “This award encourages the right behaviors in our industry, and we congratulate BBB Industries, Hahn Automotive, and all of our award finalists for driving innovation and collaboration across the value chain.”

The 2020 AASA Channel Excellence Award Selection Committee included:

Rod Bayless, Epicor

Brian Cruickshank, University of the Aftermarket

Chris Gardner, AASA

Rick Guirlinger, Schwartz Advisors, LLC

Tony Molla, ASA

Joe Pomaranski, Pomaranski Consulting

www.aftermarketsuppliers.org

www.epicor.com