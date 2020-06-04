BBB Industries acquires Spanish company

Alabama-based BBB Industries has acquired the equity interests of Grupo Metalcaucho, a leading European aftermarket supplier in the rubber and metal product segment.

Metalcaucho has a catalogue including over 22,000 SKUs and sales in more than 64 countries.

“Metalcaucho’s expertise and market understanding across Europe, North Africa and more recently Latin America, along with its proven ability to provide high-quality products complementary to our own is a natural fit across continents,” said BBB CEO Duncan Gillis. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring added value to each of our existing and new customer relationships around the world.”

Metalcaucho’s CEO Josep Grañó said, “We are excited to become a part of BBB and leverage its vast resources, talent and industry knowledge to continue innovating and growing in our core markets.”

BBB Industries is a remanufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, both hydraulic and electronic power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, passenger and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

www.bbbind.com