Automotive Parts Associates announce 2021 Supplier of the Year Awards

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) recently announced the winners of the 2021 APA Suppliers of the Year during the virtual 2021 APA Annual Shareholders & Suppliers Conference on Mar. 23 as a video skit of a mock press conference.

The production featured the APA Chairman of the Board of Directors, Douglas Squires as the ‘head coach’ with the other content supplied by the winners accepting their awards.

“We wanted to do something special and memorable for everyone in attendance. We’ve been told we throw a good party, so we wanted to keep that up for the virtual conference as well. The awards presentation is all about having a good time as a group of friends and colleagues, regardless if we are laughing together in-person or gathered around our computers. Our awards presentations aren’t dry or formal, so we seized the opportunity to create a video to bring us together despite being scattered across North America,” said creative and marketing manager, Sara Griewing.

APA recognizes the following organizations for their outstanding service and support of our shareholders and initiatives in 2020:

New Supplier of the Year – Odyssey Battery

Cornerstone Award – BBB Industries

Distinguished Original Equipment Partner – Bosch

Outstanding Marketing Partner – KYB

HQ Supplier of the Year – First Brands Group

Shareholder’s Choice Supplier of the Year – FCS Automotive

APA Supplier of the Year – Denso

APA also recognizes its shareholder, Factory Motor Parts in Eagan, Minnesota as the recipient of the APA Line-Backer award for increasing APA line purchases the most in 2020 and Metric Auto Parts in St. Paul, Minnesota for celebrating 35 years of business in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“It is always great to recognize the vendor partners who go above and beyond to support the membership of this group. Choosing the winners from our vendor community is not always easy as we value all of our suppliers, but this group has really stepped up in what was a challenging year for all of us. As a former supplier myself I know how much these awards mean to the individuals and the companies they work for, and APA is proud to be able to recognize their commitments and support for our shareholders,” said APA president, Steve Tucker.