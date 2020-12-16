Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) reelects Jeff Kritzer chairman of board

Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, California) was elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Dec. 1.

ALI is celebrating 75 years of dedication to vehicle lift safety.

Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, Georgia) was reelected by the Associate Class membership to represent them for another two years on the board. Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky) was elected to a three-year term.

Gasner and Spikes join returning board members Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), past chairman Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri), and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman.

The ALI Board of Directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class.

ALI Associate Class membership is available to North American lift service organizations with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff.

ALI is dedicated to promoting the safe design, construction, installation, inspection and use of vehicle lifts in North America.