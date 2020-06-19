Autologue adds Steve Mason to sales team

Steve Mason has joined the sales team of Autologue Computer Systems.

According to the company, he will play a key role on the continued execution of Autologue’s strategic sales growth plan.

With more than 35 years of experience, Mason will focus on sales of the company’s suite of software solutions and continued top-rate customer service. He started his aftermarket career as a counterman and driver at parts warehouses, and his background includes leadership roles at Continental Parts Company, XL Parts and Solera.

“We are very fortunate to have Steve join the Autologue team,” said Jim Franco, president and CEO of Autologue. “He knows the aftermarket industry well, and joins at a great time, as many in the aftermarket are increasingly looking to implement tools that our software provides to optimize their businesses in the face of the challenges posed in today’s new marketplace.”

Mason said he is thrilled to start a “new adventure” with a thriving organization like Autologue.

“I look forward to collaborating with this team of truly energized and motivated professionals to develop new business relationships and drive future growth,” he said.

www.autologue.com