AutoCanada announces election of directors and voting results

AutoCanada Inc., a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, recently elected several directors at its annual meeting, held on May 6, 2021.

A total of 19,937,451 common shares (representing 72.61 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting.

Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were duly elected as directors of the company for the ensuing year:

Paul Anthony

Dennis DesRosiers

Stephen Green

Barry James

Maryann Keller

Lee Matheson

Elias Olmeta

Michael Rawluk

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company’s Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.