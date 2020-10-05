Auto Value sweeps Auto Care Association’s ACE Awards

Auto Value companies were named the 2020 winners in all three categories of the U.S.-based Auto Care Association’s Career and Education (ACE) award.

During the association’s virtual Fall Leadership Days, Auto Value was recognized with the award for large businesses. Auto Value shareholder owner Arnold Group of Companies, headquartered in Spencer, Iowa, received the award for mid-sized businesses. And Auto Value Certified Service Center Dykstra’s Auto, a seven-location operation in west Michigan, took home the prize for small businesses.

The award recognizes auto care companies dedicated to excellence in education.

“It’s an absolute honor to receive this prestigious recognition from the Auto Care Association,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value. “We adapted our training efforts this year to meet the unforeseen challenges the global pandemic has caused, and we’ve all come out better-educated because of it. We are grateful for the honor, and proud of Arnold Group of Companies and Dykstra’s accomplishments as well.”

Auto Value was praised for expansive Covid resources page, comprehensive Covid webinar series, online training programs, and continuing education programs. The Alliance also won the award in 2018.

The Auto Care Career and Education (ACE) Award was initially created by the association’s education committee to acknowledge aftermarket companies dedicated to employee professional development and growth. As the industry adapts and innovates to changing business needs, the award has been expanded to recognize industry companies dedicated to investing in the growth of knowledge and skills within their organization and throughout the industry.