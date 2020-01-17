Ateq promotes support technician to vehicle testing

Ateq TPMS Tools has announced the promotion of Ardit Shameti to t echnical repairs. Shameti’s new responsibilities will include vehicle testing, tool repairs, TPMS validation, and technical support. Shameti will continue to work closely with the technical support and database team.

“Ardit has been a key asset to our technical support team since his arrival in 2017,” said Desart Dinkollari, operations manager. “I’m looking forward to watching him take on the new role in Technical Repairs.”

Shameti has been with Ateq since the spring of 2017. He began his career as a TPMS technical support technician and quickly learned about the TPMS industry. Shameti’s outstanding customer service skills and knowledge about TPMS make him a perfect fit for this role.

“I am looking forward to taking on this role,” said Shameti. “It will be a new challenge, however, I know that I’m prepared to do everything I can to provide the best TPMS solution.”

