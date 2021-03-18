ASW Conversations: LeddarTech exec talks future of ADAS & connected cars

ADAS diagnostics and the future of autonomous driving raise a lot of questions in the aftermarket community.

As cars become more and more like mini computers, what do today’s techs need to know about the technology?

LeddarTech, a global leader in Level 1-5 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) sensing technology, has been incredibly busy over the course of the last few months. In December 2020, the company announced a strengthened collaboration with Renesas by joining the R-Car Consortium, and with a new collaboration on the development and promotion of an automotive ADAS reference platform. One month later, LeddarTech and OSRAM, a leader in automotive lighting and laser systems, announced that they have entered a long-term agreement, in which LeddarTech will provide their industry-leading LiDAR hardware and software components into Osram’s Percept LiDAR platform.

In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host, Peter Bulmer, sat down with Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech, to learn more about the latest developments within the company and how today’s aftermarket professionals can take advantage of the new technology.

