Daren Hodgson, owner of Atelier D.H. Tech Pro in Ste-Marthe, Quebec., has strong views about our responsibilities as an industry — and as a society — to halt the spread of coronavirus. Reopening the Quebec auto repair trade may be a little premature, he argues. He’s been shut since March 13, and he plans to keep it that way for at least another six weeks or so, until the first wave of this pandemic has well and truly passed. He’s our guest on this episode of Auto Service World

