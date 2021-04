The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has released a message from Mark Polke, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Polke, director of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America for Robert Bosch LLC, discusses the new initiatives ASE has undertaken, including the expansion of Spanish testing, military testing and the newly redesigned ASE.com website that has enhanced and simplified the registration and certification process.

