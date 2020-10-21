Arnott expands product line with purchase of AccuAir

Arnott, which specializes in the production of air suspension products for passenger vehicles – has purchased the assets of the former AccuAir Control Systems suspension company.

This purchase enables Arnott to expand its air suspension products within the performance and luxury light vehicle market, as well as within the powersports industry.

“AccuAir is a great strategic fit within the Arnott portfolio of companies,” said Joe Santangelo, CEO of Arnott. “AccuAir has a well-established reputation of developing high quality, innovative air suspension control technology and we plan to pair it with our 30 years of experience to expand our reach in the performance aftermarket and the SEMA enthusiast upgrade space. The brand reputation has remained strong through the devotion of its loyal customer following, and we plan to reinvigorate it with new product innovation.”

About AccuAir

AccuAir is well known for its air management systems, especially its suspension controllers.

The business will be rebuilt at the Arnott facility in Merritt Island, Florida where AccuAir and Arnott engineers will work together to not only bring the suspension controllers back to market but also to develop new, user-friendly, complete air suspension systems for a wide range of performance applications.

“We plan to complete the business side of the acquisition, bring in the technical assets to our facility in Florida, and re-launch products in early 2021,” Santangelo said. “AccuAir customers will again be able to get products they love, but they’ll also have a wider and more extensive range of new products from which to choose.”

For more information on Arnott’s extensive line of affordable, high quality air suspension products for more than 20 vehicle makes as well as motorcycle applications, visit www.arnottindustries.com.