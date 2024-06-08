Alliance adds new category manager

Denton Lewis

Denton Lewis has been promoted to category manager by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

He will lead a team of product data analysts and represent the Alliance’s head office and Auto Value shareholder members through business interactions with manufacturing partner organizations and their teams.

“Denton Lewis continues his excellent work with our shareholder members and our manufacturing channel partners,” said Justin Hebert, vice president of category management at the Alliance. “His responsibilities continue to expand, functioning as a main conduit with our valued channel partners and our distributor members and is a leader among the entire category management team. Denton continues to grow in his role at the Alliance and has been a great addition to our team. We look forward to his continued career growth.”

Lewis will continue working with new and existing manufacturing channel partners.

“I am delighted to step into this new position and play a larger role in developing our category management program with the visionary team at the Alliance,” Lewis said. “Together we will focus on a category management program that enhances our market presence and builds lasting value for our shareholder members and our channel partners.”