Akebono names new district manager

Akebono Brake Corporation has announced the addition of Willy Molina to its aftermarket sales team.

He will bring more than 25 years of automotive aftermarket experience to his role of southeast district manager. Molina will report to Matt Kenefick Akebono’s eastern region sales manager.

Molina started out on the lube rack of a local repair shop, which evolved into running five professional service centers. He spent 12 years in outside sales and store manager roles at AutoPlus/Pep Boys and Bennett Auto Supply. After a few years at Dorman Products, Molina moved into his most recent position as territory sales manager at Petro Choice.

“Willy is a true sales professional with a strong passion for the automotive aftermarket and we are looking forward to him working closely with our professional installers, fleets, municipalities, jobber stores and distributors,” Kenefick said.