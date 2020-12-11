Akebono Brake Corporation appoints new sales manager for Eastern Region

Akebono Brake Corporation has appointed Matthew Kenefick to the aftermarket team as sales manager for the Eastern Region.

Kenefick joins Akebono with an impressive aftermarket background, his most recent position of regional sales manager at K&N Engineering.

Kenefick obtained his bachelor of business administration from Northwood University, with a focus in automotive aftermarket management.

Kenefick will be based in Atlanta, GA and receive support from Bill Perlmutter, district sales manager based in New Jersey covering Pennsylvania, New York and all North Eastern States and Dom Ramirez, district sales manager, based in Chicago and cover the Mid-West as well as oversee key customers in Mexico and Latin America.

“We are confident Matt will bring positive direction to our sales team, and with his background and key customer relationships we are looking forward to building sales opportunities for Akebono and our Aftermarket brands,” the company wrote in a statement.

A complete breakdown of territory responsibility and contact information, for each can be found on our website: https://akebonobrakes.com/aftermarket.