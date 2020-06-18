Aisin aftermarket manager, Chuck Pariano, retires today

Charles (Chuck) Pariano, senior manager of sales and marketing for Aisin North America’s Aftermarket Division, is retiring today.

Since 2006, Pariano has been responsible for Aisin’s aftermarket sales and marketing strategy, developing and implementing programs for various sales and distribution channels in North America, and selling various OE product categories into the aftermarket in both the U.S. and Canada.

During his tenure, the Torrance, Calif.-based division has seen substantial growth in revenues, with many new OE products being introduced every year. Pariano believes as he departs, the current Aisin aftermarket sales team in place is very well positioned to continue this growth.

Prior to joining Aisin, Pariano held various management positions within the aftermarket during his 35-plus years in our industry. He was the business development manager for Douglas Battery, vice president of aftermarket sales at Schrader Bridgeport International, and national account sales manager for Modine Manufacturing Co. He also was a member of the CAWA Manufacturers Council.

“Over the years I’ve been in the aftermarket, I’ve had the distinct pleasure to work with great people, customers and industry leaders, which enabled me to make many friends while conducting daily business together,” Pariano said. “I’ll definitely miss seeing everyone at various industry wide events during the year as I step away.”

He plans to enjoy travels with his wife, June, and see many parts of the world he has simply flown over in the course of his career.

“I’m sure it will look much different from the ground instead of from being up in the air,” he said.

He resides in La Quinta, CA, with his wife, June.

Aisin World Corp of America based in based in Northville, Mich., with its aftermarket sales division in Torrance, California.