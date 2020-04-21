Auto Service World
News   April 21, 2020   by Allan Janssen

AIA seeks input on impact of coronavirus on industry

The Automotive Industries Association is seeking your help to peg the cost of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The association has created a poll and is asking repair shops, jobbers, retailers, and manufacturers to weigh in on a variety of questions on the impact of coronavirus on the automotive aftermarket.

You can take the poll HERE.

In particular, the association would like to know what measures aftermarket businesses would the government and other agencies to implement during the current crisis?

 

www.aiacanada.com

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*