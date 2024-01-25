AIA Canada partners with job site

A new partnership aims to boost job opportunities in Canada’s automotive aftermarket.

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada announced an exclusive recruitment and human resources services partnership with Auto-jobs.ca. The deal will look to increase accessibility in connecting with qualified automotive talent to fill open positions in the industry.

AIA Canada president and CEO J.F. Champagne noted the need to take action on the aftermarket’s labour issues.

“We aim to elevate the recruitment process in the auto care sector, making it more accessible, efficient, and beneficial for both employers and job seekers,” he said in the announcement.

AIA Canada members in good standing can now take advantage of benefits from this partnership, which includes volume posting discounts, discounts on Atman tests and discounted assisted recruitment services package, which includes job reference, driver’s license validation, and criminal record assessment.

By visiting their membership benefits website, AIA Canada members can find more details and access to the offerings.