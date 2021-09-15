Agility acquires APDI

North American automotive aftermarket parts supplier Agility Auto Parts has acquired cooling system automotive parts supplier Automotive Parts Distribution International (APDI).

The deal closed on Aug. 31 and includes APDI’s 400,000 sq-ft distribution center based in Arlington, Texas. APDI supplies automotive and medium-duty radiators, AC condensers, heater cores and cooling fan assemblies.

The deal, Agility said in an announcement, positions the company to provide customers with access to a wider range of product lines and higher overall inventory levels. Agility will now be able to offer the above mentioned cooling parts in addition to its current product line that includes mechanical and electric fuel pumps, fuel assembly modules, GDI pumps, fuel driver modules, fuel tank straps, fuel filler necks, fuel injectors, wiper linkages and engine oil pans.

“With this acquisition, Agility will continue to provide reliable logistics services and timely fulfillment and delivery of orders, while focusing on our vision of customers first, quality products at competitive prices, and continuous product development,” Agility’s statement said.

To allow for a seamless transition and integration of the APDI customer base to Agility, APDI’s staff have transitioned over to Agility in their current roles. Jeff Schwartz, president of APDI, is now president of Agility. Rick Calagoure is CEO and owner of Agility.