Aftermarket Analytics announces agreement with Dayco

Aftermarket Analytics has announced a new agreement with Dayco to assist the company with inventory management.

“We are proud to have been chosen by Dayco to build the first truly global inventory decision support system,” said Justin Holman, CEO of Aftermarket Analytics. “For the first time, part catalogs, VIO, replacement rates, and demand forecasting analytics for every major world region will work together seamlessly on a single platform.”

Bruno Vallillo, Global Aftermarket President of Dayco, added, “This partnership will help us in strengthening our capabilities on getting continuous global car parc analysis and trends to better serve the aftermarket business and customers’ requests.”

Holman also announced that Aftermarket Analytics will host a booth during the Virtual AAPEX Show, Nov. 3 – Nov. 5. During the 2020 Virtual AAPEX Experience the company will introduce its newest custom solution to the aftermarket.

“Our scripting language empowers users to calculate SKU level inventory recommendations across all stores and distribution centers and allows for the creation of a custom script on a per team basis to calculate returns and orders,” said Robert Valentine, the company’s lead developer. “We overlay VIO, demand, sales history, current inventory levels and climate data to create logic rules as complex as the user needs.”

The company will also showcase Inventory Analyst, an “off-the-shelf” web-based tool to help aftermarket companies accurately generate SKU level demand forecasts. Virtual AAPEX Experience attendees who connect with Shawn Wills, director of sales, national accounts at the company’s virtual booth will be eligible to receive a two month trial of Inventory Analyst for only $99.

For nearly 10 years, Aftermarket Analytics (previously TerraSeer) has helped businesses in the automotive aftermarket improve category management, increase supply chain efficiency, and boost profits with its predictive models and easy-to-use data portals.