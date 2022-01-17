Advantage Parts Solutions adds to executive team

Paul Gange is joining Advantage Parts Solutions as president of North America and joining the company’s global executive team.

Gange’s role will be to will accelerate the company’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders,” said the automotive parts solutions strategy company’s co-founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk. “His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team.

Gange will be responsible for the company’s operations in Canada and the U.S.

“I look forward to working directly with Paul to grow and renew our North American relationships and advance our vision of optimizing the OEM parts supply chain,” Kirstiuk added.

Gange has held various executive roles, most notably as president and CEO of Fix Auto USA prior to its acquisition in 2020 by Driven Brands. He also held executive roles with Mitchell International and Audatex. He has also held several advisory board roles with information providers, insurers, and various industry organizations.

“It’s a pleasure to join Advantage as we look forward to optimizing the OE parts supply chain to increase value to collision and auto mechanical repairers, vehicle manufacturers, automotive dealers, insurers, and vehicle owners,” Gange said. “Advantage is uniquely positioned to drive value to all industry participants and uncover opportunities that ultimately result in reduced costs, improved efficiencies, and enhanced vehicle owner satisfaction.”