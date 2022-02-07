Advantage Parts expands to Oklahoma

B.C.-based Advantage Parts Solutions recently announced its expansion into Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This is the 45th U.S. market the company has moved into.

“The addition of Oklahoma City’s OEM parts ecosystem is rewarding as the North American team worked diligently to welcome this market to Advantage, an effort led by western regional director Terry Deason,” Advantage Parts Solutions president of North America Paul Gange said in an announcement. “Now, OEM parts suppliers and collision repairers in Oklahoma City will be able to offer greatly enhanced and unique value through our proven platform.”